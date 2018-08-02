'Roseanne: The Return' - A Special 20/20 Event - Next Thursday at 10/9c on ABC

See the cast of Roseanne in an all-new revealing reunion! What don't you yet know about the new Roseanne? Watch 'Roseanne: The Return' - a special 2020 event Next Thursday at 10/9c on ABC
0:59 | 02/08/18

Transcript for 'Roseanne: The Return' - A Special 20/20 Event - Next Thursday at 10/9c on ABC
A gay America -- live in the new gentle and politically correct Rosie. I no longer attempt stabbed people when I'm angry town it's very good he. The cast of Roseanne you want we'll be. The answer all the questions people Mastny for twenty years would didn't she know. I had several won't respect towns there fortunately no one noticed keep it from behind the scenes there. We have big fights now that you mention tabloids now. What about all those stars you've got to jump start with bruising George Clooney he's a tall Leonardo adults Bob Johnny selecting who wouldn't like to kiss Johnny Lackey and and Roseanne now. All I loved being in a grandmother criticizing your children front of their children all my guys that font. Rosie and the return would be a moment your next there's been emphasizing tough crowd. Of 22 when he attendance and I am.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":52921674,"title":"'Roseanne: The Return' - A Special 20/20 Event - Next Thursday at 10/9c on ABC","duration":"0:59","description":"See the cast of Roseanne in an all-new revealing reunion! What don't you yet know about the new Roseanne? Watch 'Roseanne: The Return' - a special 2020 event Next Thursday at 10/9c on ABC","url":"/2020/video/roseanne-return-special-2020-event-thursday-109c-abc-52921674","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
