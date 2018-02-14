'Roseanne: The Return' - A Special 20/20 Event - Tonight at 10/9c on ABC

More
See the cast of Roseanne in an all-new revealing reunion! What don't you yet know about the new Roseanne? Watch 'Roseanne: The Return' - a special 2020 event Tonight at 10/9c on ABC
0:30 | 02/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Roseanne: The Return' - A Special 20/20 Event - Tonight at 10/9c on ABC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53096967,"title":"'Roseanne: The Return' - A Special 20/20 Event - Tonight at 10/9c on ABC","duration":"0:30","description":"See the cast of Roseanne in an all-new revealing reunion! What don't you yet know about the new Roseanne? Watch 'Roseanne: The Return' - a special 2020 event Tonight at 10/9c on ABC","url":"/2020/video/roseanne-return-special-2020-event-tonight-109c-abc-53096967","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.