Transcript for 'Roseanne' star on how the show's set really 'felt like home'

This act itself. Kinda took out like that its own. I think people really felt comfortable and unlike a lot of other shows where they say it is kinda moved. This perfect or you know stylized place. I was very much kind of a living breathing thing having we've all kind of taken apps on the couch you know people have used that act and asleep did it like. Yet to rest and in between while writers were rewriting you know we spent a lot of joking around playing on jumping over written. The set really for us feels like home. And so walking in the contained. In seeing to greet deal. It's like revisiting your childhood home and having pretty much everything be right where you left it. But realizing that times past that they did change but some things can remains.

