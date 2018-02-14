Transcript for 'Roseanne' star on the first time she met co-star Laurie Metcalf

Laurie with. Kind of the queen of the theater world in Chicago at the times still. Right and wearing like me she's eating yogurt Arab eyes that is eating yogurt in blocking. And sneakers. Her. And beam on like this she liked the most important. Now I greatly impressed but her. I also coaches it was grounding to meet someone from Chicago air I think lorries at something mean. I don't know I'm doing. And I like. She. I don't know I've. Been great company.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.