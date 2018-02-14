'Roseanne' star on the first time she met co-star Laurie Metcalf

More
Lecy Goranson, who played the original Becky, said she was so excited to meet Metcalfe, who was a star in the Chicago theater world.
3:00 | 02/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Roseanne' star on the first time she met co-star Laurie Metcalf
Laurie with. Kind of the queen of the theater world in Chicago at the times still. Right and wearing like me she's eating yogurt Arab eyes that is eating yogurt in blocking. And sneakers. Her. And beam on like this she liked the most important. Now I greatly impressed but her. I also coaches it was grounding to meet someone from Chicago air I think lorries at something mean. I don't know I'm doing. And I like. She. I don't know I've. Been great company.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53060943,"title":"'Roseanne' star on the first time she met co-star Laurie Metcalf","duration":"3:00","description":"Lecy Goranson, who played the original Becky, said she was so excited to meet Metcalfe, who was a star in the Chicago theater world.","url":"/2020/video/roseanne-star-time-met-star-laurie-metcalf-53060943","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.