Transcript for 'Roseanne' star on what toys, behind-the-scenes items he took from the set

I took a lot of toys. From Dee Jay's room which wasn't used for off enrichment every time it was used had to bring stuff back. Because we had some like me it's an awesome transformers and things like when your kid. That you just don't have. And then have one of the guys Ilyce. There's multiple gods atlas because in insects usually multiple. So that's something you know in my house my kids played with God's will their whole life not knowing it was part of TV history. And then must the other stuff I have is all kind of small step it is behind the scenes. You know little jokes here Polaroid pictures things that mean something to us because we kind of were there but they don't really make sense to the rest of the world and it but that's what you do.

