Transcript for The behind-the-scenes drama of 'Roseanne's' first season

On sent the cancer finds chemistry and comedy but behind the scenes there is drawn up summit. The show that will soon return for its tenth season was once in real danger and have been making it through the first. They knew they had something really special here but they also had somebody who wasn't used to the rules television and who was not going to be easy to. Work but. I'm my feet and I get periodic bouts of depression but other than that I'm Bonnie. We were editing the pilot and ruined man called me up and I would protect you and thank him greatly you know. The show has changed I think I'm not sure I wanna do anymore of this Clinton. And I fifth let it trouble. The network wants to pull the plug Roseanne hates the scripts they're right or it's present it's a mess and now we'll be giddy. A high stakes battle between two very powerful people on the show. Roseanne Barr its store Matt Williams its creator and executive producer that will never be resolved. We had big fights and oh yeah we all were aware of rose and want him now closed and wanted. Control of the ship creatively rose in had a tougher because as a woman. Coming into it especially in those days she really had site for the power I I would have the last word I was hit well. She's around the maps and. There you have it.

