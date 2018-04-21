Transcript for Seeking solutions in the #MeToo Movement: Part 5

Talk to your doctor about lto??. Reporter: So where has this seven month cultural explosion brought tight? There is kind of a conse.lly an agreemehe real. Here's comedian Samantha bee. Sexual harassment is rampant inryn iminable -- medicine, finance, technology, academia, ishing, reaurants. We tried to find olace where women were S so we googled L harassment antarct ] Dago! Reporter: So what should be done next? Astraveled the country, we tried to seek out op F every vantagint. Attle to times square. Older and younger. A older genations, ybe they we keep your head down and put up with it but I think our generation is more, "Well wait, wh we have to put up with it?" You know? Are you lng at me? [ Laughter Reporter: I dropped in at "Marie Claire" magazine bee th tried to tkle a new kind of conversation. Editor Ann Fulenwider. We cat risk havinn E the conversation because they're fearfu tareers squire" magaor Jay Fielden. Welcome to esquire. It is a men's problem. The same things we were hearing across the country -- that apter of the movt has to include more men. The legendary cartoonist Bob mankoff has an idea -- well, ke. It's a generational problem that will be solved by people like me dying. Don't worry. Going to win. I'd love if a guy sai another guy, in front of me, "Man, you can'hat, that's like, not ol." That would make me happy. Reporte imagine all havineion about solutions from New York to Missouri. The atr there also worry that maybe a lot of men are getting fired too fast. It should come out. T you should also be proven before you get fired. We need to have respect F everybody Reporter: And there's another sobering survey. 71% S the movement that started in ywood willot make it better forome workpl Shonda rs has written Abou the heroes we have yet to hear about -- their unsung victories. And we went to Gwyneth paltrow because she was one of the first say what ppened to her wi Harvey Weinstein when she was 22 years old. It's to focus on other where women are so -- and men, too but women predominantly are so vulnerable. I think the responsibility is on of us, reay,ause we have a real opportunity now to change the way that women are treated. Reporter: Which takes us back to anting audita received months ago. A restaurant worker from the ddle of the count that asked to be anous. So I'm sitting inside my car outside a job I've Hor now. And this is the part where I have to psych myself up any, "It's gonnbe okay. U' through I" and I kne's in the because he's always in there. Controls schedule. If I don't' make any money, I don't feed my kids. What do I do if I raise my hand and say, "Me, too," then maybe, maybe that'll help. Ore peopleeet's it not just you, then maybe it'p. Reporter: We stayed in touch with her over all these months. We fherising. The cover of "Time," that little, the wan's elbow on the table without a face. She was me. She was all of us who silelyetting THR. Women are finally finding their voices. It's exhiling and teif at the same time. Ople are wching and listening anlieving. And I kind of T electric crackle of change every day an it's -'S wonderf. Orter: And now tonight, she is one of those with an unsuictory.e she worked up nerve to go to a manager, and tell him was happen. Because aid something, other girls came forward and said something. Ook all of us to say it, but it happened. They got rid of hi we did it.[ the other guys I work with make jokes "Are you gonna me fired, too?" I just look at them and I say, "You know, just treat mee son." Announcer: You won't believe

