Transcript for Separated at birth: Adults learn they have long-lost identical twins: Part 1

vargas, and this is "20/20." Adorable identical twins, Gracey and Audrey born and prated in China, and adopted by different families in the United States. They reunited on "Good morning America," but they were 10 years old. Audrey, are you ready? Yeah. You want to do this? Yeah. Come on. All right, Gracie. Come on out and meet your sister. Can I touch you? Reporter: Now meet Howard burack who surprisingly has a lot in common with those little girls. You always knew you were adopted. I did. I was adopted, and, you know, I grew up in a nice middle class -- upper middle class family in a suburban area in rockland county. Normal childhood. Normal whatever. Reporter: You went to the Louise wise agency. Yes. Reporter: When he was 35 years old, he became increasingly curious about iz had biological mother. He wrote to the Louise wise agency to ask for information. Somebody called back with news that hit like a bolt of lightning. She said, you have an identical twin brother. I'm, like, thanks for telling me that. How do you find that person? That's what I wanted to do. Reporter: I can't imagine hearing that news. Dwryeah. It was -- not too many people get to hear that I guess. Reporter: Do you remember having feelings of loneliness or feeling something was missing? I had that a little bit, and I have definitely had that feeling over the years for sure. Reporter: What does it feel like? Like you're missing something. Don't know what it was. You can't touch it, you can't feel it. Just something was there. Reporter: But this exciting news was bittersweet because Louise wise services told Howard New York law did not allow the agency to reveal the identity of his identical twin. I spent about two years, you know, every day thinking about this. It never left. Reporter: Did you start doing that thing where you start looking at people on the train? I did. Reporter: Looking at faces for a face that looked like you? Yep. And I was, you know, I would tell people, like, if you ever see a person that looks like me -- Reporter: Stop them and get their name. Yeah. Yeah. Reporter: And it sounds like you were haunted by it. It was pretty disturbing. I an, it was just -- I don't know. It's, like, how can I find this person? Am I ever going to find this person? Is this person alive? Reporter: Howard's story is part of a new documentary by Lori shineski. Her film uncovers a secret scandal hidden for deck kaudaddecades. How many twins are there, and how ma how many are aware they are twins, and how many are not? Reporter: A shocking outrage. Families deceived about their origins. My parents used to always tell me I was born special because they chose me as opposed to just had me. Reporter: They decided to separate these twins and triplets, and place them in different families and never told the families that they had adopted a half of a twin set or a third of a triplet set. Reporter: Shineski titled her film "The twinning reaction." The easiest way to explain "The twinning reaction" is it is the twin bond that's so obvious to us today. In the womb together, and crib together, touching and holding each other, and looking to each other. Interacting from a very, very young age. Reporter: Twins, triplets and other multiples hold a special fascination for those of us born alone.. Hollywood loves twins too. Come play with us, Danny. Reporter: Whether by a precious fluke of biology or mother nature exquisitely repeating herself, twins are considered by some to have a mystic bond, an unbreakable connection begun in the womb. Lawrence Wright has written about twins for the "New Yorker" magazi magazine, and published a book on the subject. We have kinship relationship, but the most unusual and rare is the identical twin relationship. You are closer emotionally to your twin than anyone else you will ever meet. It's a clone. It's a replica of you. It's precious in a way. So here's what we told the world. That you have arrived. Reporter: Sharon morello was born in 1966, and was adopted through Louise wise services and then an adoption agency for jewish children. That was the place to go if you were a jewish family looking to adopt a jewish baby. That's right. It was apparently the most prominent jewish adoption agency in New York City. It was very well respected. Reporter: Researching her documentary, Lori shineski, now a consultant for ABC news, dug up life-changing surprises, including a stunning secret about which even at age 48, Sharon had no clue. Lori called Sharon's adoptive mother. Then my mother calls me and says, some lady just called me to say, you know, she is doing a documentary and that you have an identical twin sister. And I said, excuse me? I hung up the phone. Reporter: Are you serious? I was in shock. I couldn't -- it took me hours to call her back and say, what's going on? Reporter: She was never told you were a twin. That hurts me. Reporter: Would she have adopted twins? She said she would have definitely.

