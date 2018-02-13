Songwriter Diane Warren on how she came up with the idea for 'I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing'

Warren, who received her ninth Oscar nomination for the song "Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall," said she was inspired by James Brolin and Barbra Streisand.
1:06 | 02/13/18

And we're just about to fall asleep at fountain he says. I had a wonderful sling. Since I think we need. The Haitians Kazan will miss you. It was interviewed about how he misses her when she sleeps you know like he can't wait to see and I and I job I look on the title they liked the song. I don't miss a thing that's just cool title and then when it went Armageddon. Came up singing a song like who this is the time to write this on what would you say to somebody you know. If you give them that much time left to sort of the song I wrote for the you know never knowing Aerosmith was and in doing. I just UNICEF the pan. Lana. Is playing.

