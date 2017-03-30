Stranded student near Grand Canyon builds fire, sign to signal for help: Part 3

More
Amber VanHecke says she was able to heat water on the hood of her car to cook noodles for her to eat.
7:10 | 03/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Stranded student near Grand Canyon builds fire, sign to signal for help: Part 3

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46505393,"title":"Stranded student near Grand Canyon builds fire, sign to signal for help: Part 3","duration":"7:10","description":"Amber VanHecke says she was able to heat water on the hood of her car to cook noodles for her to eat.","url":"/2020/video/stranded-student-grand-canyon-builds-fire-sign-signal-46505393","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.