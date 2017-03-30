-
Now Playing: How woman got lost and stranded near Grand Canyon for 5 days
-
Now Playing: Woman stranded alone near Grand Canyon for 5 days reunites with rescuers
-
Now Playing: Diver swims through huge ball of fish in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Tumbleweeds block traffic in Southern California
-
Now Playing: Outraged mother shows TSA pat-down of son
-
Now Playing: Why airlines are retiring the iconic Boeing 747
-
Now Playing: Tour a Boeing 747 at the Delta Flight Museum
-
Now Playing: Boy's TSA pat-down goes viral
-
Now Playing: Severe storm systems rip across the South
-
Now Playing: Girls in leggings barred from United Airlines flight
-
Now Playing: United Airlines responds to criticism over leggings policy
-
Now Playing: Severe weather threat in multiple states
-
Now Playing: Harrison Ford said he was distracted when flew close to jet
-
Now Playing: Americans start thinking about summer travel plans
-
Now Playing: Eating breakfast with giraffes in Kenya
-
Now Playing: Peek inside the mini world coming to Times Square
-
Now Playing: Search for a missing Carnival cruise ship passenger
-
Now Playing: Details of new emergency order from the Department of Homeland Security
-
Now Playing: Dublin visitors at St. Patrick's Day parade in New York
-
Now Playing: Summer's most expensive day to fly