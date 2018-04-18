Transcript for Tour of the truck cabs these female truck drivers live in while on the road

Six bolts custom sleeper they have enough Rupert taste and I can babies. Obviously concerned would be at least that nickname and it is somewhere between an planning approval. This is the upper back in place years of driving you've got windows look out kind of woke. A lot of drivers appeared to drive Tallulah blocks or use this area where it's well it does look like a cluster yeah pretty common gas that. There has actually thought organization in it that's. The hang it floods from picking up close for two people burned and here I wrote it takes it. I figured I'd like to watch television and just in the green in my spots. If my rookie I am actually it kind of lesson from them homer whose family home. Share do you. You cook them the truth I know I don't a lot of people. Yet this good bad bad news. Veggies. I'll you can't hopeful when. That's. And. The way Burger's worth up to you real silverware. Couple. Threes that are. Bridge here it's just great saves and I that's. You find their youth in the habit of kinds of little faith have been high here. I want stone. One thing we are planning on doing is. Getting a bigger thing that comes out here more so than you know which probably watch the dogs and native we want it. Hilly miles here to use the trip through everything about a 120000 miles there. 10151000. Miles one. Really want it his face and yeah. Storm worksheets. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.