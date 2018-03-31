Transcript for Trial begins for man charged with masterminding double murder plot: Part 5

Jacob walked into a packed Houston courtroom ready to face down charges that he masterminded the planning of a double murder. Jaw-dropping testimony and riveting photos. How they wanted their exes to be, quote, taken care of. It would be a, quote, quantum leap to believe that Jacob wanted dead the ex-girlfriend he once so loved. Reporter: Our ABC station KTRK there every step of the way. All right. Good morning ladies and gentlemen of the jury. We're ready to proceed with that. Is the state ready? One of the things you'll learn about Leon Jacob is he has to be in control. Leon Jacobs does not stop until he gets what he wants. Reporter: Prosecutors tell jurors that what Leon wanted was a new life with a new wife, Valerie. There was two obstacles to the defendant's new life with Valerie Mcdaniel. It was Mac and it was Meghan. Like many of us here today, Leon's made some mistakes in life. Reporter: Leon's defense starts with that classic refrain. There's no perfect man, but -- It does not make him guilty of solicitation of capital murder. Reporter: Instead they point the finger squarely at the police saying their undercover hitman entrapped Leon for their own purposes. Hey realized this could be the case that makes their career. They forced these people to make decisions they did not want to make. Reporter: Prosecutors waste no time in calling the two people who were never supposed to testify because they were supposed to be dead. All right. We're ready to continue. The state of Texas calls meg B -- Meghan verikas. Reporter: First up, Leon's ex-girlfriend, Meghan verikas who testifies about the abuse she suffered that ended their relationship. And ultimately did police bring charges in that case? Yes. Do you know what charges were filed? Assault against a family member. She then characterized his continuing efforts to contact her as a man who was desperate as a man who was persistent. A man who would not give up and she said certainly she was beyond frightened. He was calling, texting, e-mailing. He actually showed up at my place of work. Did you seek further protection from the defendant? I did everything I could to stay away from him. Reporter: Prosecutors say Leon didn't just want to see megh Meghan. He wanted to see her dead. And that's where those staged pictures come in. Do you know why they wanted to take photos of you? Because somebody had been paid to kill me. Reporter: Valerie's ex-husband, Mac Mcdaniel, also tells jurors about his gruesome headshots. Did the officers ask you to do something for them? Stage my own death. Is that you laying face down with that pigs' blood all over you? Yes, ma'am. He said the entire time in the back of his mind were thoughts of his young daughter. If they would have been successful, Natalie would have not had any parents. And that thought upset you. Unimaginable. Reporter: But the centerpiece of the prosecution's case will be the audio secretly recorded by that undercover hitman. Clearly the strongest evidence against Leon Jacob were his own words. If she's gone, all this goes away. At least to start, I need a $2,500 payment. You will get the payment. The uh, potassium injection whatever you said it was. You think I could do it myself? Yeah it's easy. You've got to inject it in the groin. The groin? Not in the heart? Hell no. You can't have a needle mark. Reporter: But even his own damning words can't dissuade a guy like Leon Jacob from doing what we rarely see. Take the stand in his own defense. State your name for the ladies and gentlemen of the jury. Leon. Leon Jacob. I never asked to have anybody hurt, killed harmed kidnapped. Reporter: But what about his words on those recordings? Jacob says he was just following the lead of the people he was talking to. I felt a lot of pressure to sort of commit to this idea of killing people, and that was never my intent. So I think that I took a much more aggressive tone with them. We're taking care of both problems. Both problems. Her and him. Reporter: When prosecutors get their shot at Jacob, it doesn't take long to ruffle his feathers. When they bring up how quickly he moved on from Meghan to Valerie. That that would have put you sleeping with Valerie Mcdaniel just seven days after you and Megan broke up. Correct. The math is correct. So when you tell the members of this jury that you're heartsick over Meghan hast -- that's not really true, is it? I have no problem sitting here and saying that I slept with Valerie seven days after Megan and I broke up but I'm not on trial for being a womanizer. I'm on trial for solicitation of capital murder. So you can assassinate my character all you want to here, it doesn't make me guilty of what you charged him with. Reporter: Prosecutors say what does make him guilty of that are those recorded conversations they have. Meghan will be taken care of too this week? Yeah. I was just having a conversation about possible scenarios. I wasn't giving him any directions. Did you not want anybody hurt when you said inject her with potassium chloride, stop her heart, untraceable. I said that was up to him. You could do. I didn't say that for him to do that. I'm going to show you what has been entered into evidence. Reporter: And when confronted with that picture of Meghan tied up and terrified Leon acknowledges he saw it and thought it was real. And in seeing this picture you agree with me at no time did you tell officer Durand "Well time out. Stop this gone too far. I don't want any part of this." You never said that did you. Not those exact words. I did not. We'll see you back at 9:30 in the morning. Reporter: With Leon's testimony wrapped up both sides rest their cases and now the only words anyone is waiting to hear are from the jury. What will they decide? And even from jail, Leon has big plans to cash in on the crime.

