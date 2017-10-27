Vegas shooting survivor says he sometimes hides in a closet after a nightmare

Russell Bleck, who attended the Route 91 Harvest music festival, says he has nightmares after surviving the shooting.
0:39 | 10/27/17

Video Transcript
A wake up from a nightmare and. Driving down this hallway. Ruin this closet and shut the lights up and shut the door and how my body and states known. I commend him. Really 509. Accounted and they can't break the cycle. And that's. And me. That's shared his constantly going to run away. This site. Shock should your brain thing in the wake. This constant reminder in homes and I'm never forgetting what happened.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

