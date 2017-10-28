Transcript for Vegas shooting survivors say they still have nightmares, trouble sleeping: Part 6

I just want to know what happened. It will never make sense. It will never make sense to me. I feel like we all do want answers. We want to know why. While the victims of the shooting wait for those answers, each has found a way to cope. Hey Lexi. Reporter: Russell Bleck has found some peace at home with a new friend. This is Lexie she's a little service dog. She can kind of sense when I'm stressed out wakes me up from nightmares she sort of senses our emotions. For Mike Greenfield, music has become an outlet. I'm just trying to keep moving. I can't sit and dwell. The best counseling that I think I can give myself right now is talking to the ones that were there. We are a team we're family. We witnessed something horrific. I saw the worst of humanity but at that same exact time I saw the best out of humanity. Like first responder Dean Mcauley. Reporter: We're all tryin' to heal. And we're tryin' to learn from this. I'm still a dad. I'm still a husband. I still got my husband duties and my dad duties. I'll be walking with my son and I'll just zone out for ten 15 seconds thinkin' about that night. It's kinda hard for me to get over that hump right now. Counselors say that rather than look for closure, establish a new Normal. I think about sonny all the time. What I've been trying to make myself do is the things that I know he would want me to continue to do. Within a few weeks, Heather will move into the house she and sonny had spent two years building. Reporter: Every color choice, every cabinet choice, we both did together and so this was our dream. To keep sonny close, she buried him in their backyard. In his favorite Eric church t-shirt. He loved that land. He loved the property. There wasn't any other place that I felt was more suitable to him. We spent a lot of time out of this deck, just kind of watching the sunset. Reporter: And she's planning one final tribute to her husband a tattoo with the words of the Eric church song "Why not me" written in honor of the las Vegas victims. I will have a tattoo that says, "Why you, and why not me?" I think it's a question that myself and probably every other survivor asks themselves all the time. ??? Why and why not me ???

