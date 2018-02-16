Transcript for Why woman says she pleaded guilty in fiance's kayak death

You have maintained after Euro rest your innocence. The entire time. And yet you ended up pleading guilty mountain why. Are you kill T. We're. Like when it whoa wait a minute. Plead guilty away. Then they would say okay here's the risk. Here's the chance to to get out he plead guilty yet that you have a felony. It's pretty TM brand for economic well being I don't want felony on my record I'm not a felon. How do I live with that. How. It's not fair it's not right I don't kill and why they said. Chance to go away polite. Take a plea and get out in December. We want to do. Live with a felony. You know theft by pleading guilty. People like since his family who firmly believe in your guilt saying see. I told you. I don't you kind.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.