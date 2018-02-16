Why woman says she pleaded guilty in fiance's kayak death

"They said, 'Chance to go away for life, take a plea and get out in December. What do you want to do?'" Angelika Graswald told ABC News' "20/20."
1:07 | 02/16/18

You have maintained after Euro rest your innocence. The entire time. And yet you ended up pleading guilty mountain why. Are you kill T. We're. Like when it whoa wait a minute. Plead guilty away. Then they would say okay here's the risk. Here's the chance to to get out he plead guilty yet that you have a felony. It's pretty TM brand for economic well being I don't want felony on my record I'm not a felon. How do I live with that. How. It's not fair it's not right I don't kill and why they said. Chance to go away polite. Take a plea and get out in December. We want to do. Live with a felony. You know theft by pleading guilty. People like since his family who firmly believe in your guilt saying see. I told you. I don't you kind.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

