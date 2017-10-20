Transcript for Woman says she may have sold 'Killer Clown' murderer the costume

So you had a knock at the door right there. And then one and she sent and by costume and I say can you come back tomorrow morning. And now I really need to get accustomed tonight. A ruby's clown. Costume. And Afro clown when Bob Kelly clown makeup and sponge nose hole. I'd say probably around five A brown eyes long chocolate parenting and jeans. And what the rules were shards came around lunch. I think this sale was like either 79 or 89 dollars. Cash and cash. Did you know why they were asking I said I asked please what this is a reference to. And he said well you'll probably gonna read about it all over the papers tomorrow morning but. I won't mean. Was shocked at her front door. By a person trusting that clown costumes bearing. Flowers and balloons and a shot her in the face. Let her drop.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.