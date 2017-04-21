{"id":39270865,"title":"Women Who Accused Ex-Cop of Sexual Assault Take Stand at Trial: Part 5","duration":"5:45","description":"During the trial, some of the women were in jail on other charges and testified in their orange jumpsuits.","url":"/2020/video/women-accused-cop-sexual-assault-stand-trial-part-39270865","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}