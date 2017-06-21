James Longman Official Biography

James Longman is a foreign correspondent for ABC News based in the London bureau. His work can be seen during ABC News special reports, covering international stories.

Prior to joining ABC, Longman worked at the BBC where he covered stories during the most intense period of political and civil unrest in a generation. At the age of 24, he stationed himself in Syria where he embedded with activist networks who began protesting along the border of Lebanon and Homs as fighting broke out in Syria. He has interviewed citizens planning an unarmed rebellion against the government and families torn apart by the war, as well as former ISIS members and jihadists tied to the UK and Europe. Outside of his reporting from the Middle East, he has covered topics ranging from mental health issues to adolescent drug use, also covering terrorist attacks across Europe.

His work has been recognized with a nomination for the Royal Television Society 2016 Young Talent of the Year award.

Longman speaks French, Arabic and English and began his career as a freelance writer. He is a graduate from the School of Oriental and African Studies and the London School of Economics.