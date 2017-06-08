Sara Haines Official Biography

Sara Haines joins ABC’s Emmy® Award-winning daytime talk show, “The View,” as a co-host beginning in Season 20. Haines is also a correspondent for ABC News and pop news anchor for the weekend editions of “Good Morning America.”

Prior to joining ABC News in 2013, Haines was part of the fourth hour of NBC’s “Today Show,” alongside Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, a position she held from 2009-2013. In 2008, she began online reporting as host of TODAYshow.com‘s entertainment video blog, “Backstage Pass,” interviewing countless celebrity entertainers, actors and musicians for the blog.

Haines joined “Today” in 2002 as a production coordinator. Prior to joining NBC News, she was a member of NBC’s Page Program.

Haines graduated from Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in government. She is a native of Newton, Iowa. She currently resides in New York City with her husband, Max, son Alec and dog Trixie.