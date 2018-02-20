Zachary Kiesch Official Biography

Zachary Kiesch is a correspondent for ABC News based in New York. Prior to joining, he worked as a reporter for WNYW in New York.

A seasoned journalist, he has covered some of the biggest stories in New York from terror attacks in Chelsea and lower Manhattan to Pope Francis’ first visit to America and the 2016 Presidential election.

Throughout his career Kiesch has been drawn to the intersection of class and race, reporting on criminal justice reform, education and housing issues. He’s covered many civil rights protests and, notably, the aftermath of Freddie Gray’s death in Baltimore. His report on the relationship between communities of color and the police was nominated for an Emmy in 2016.

Kiesch, a graduate of Ohio University, is originally from Delano, Minnesota and he began his career in television as reporter and sports anchor in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.