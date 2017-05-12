Moms open up about how they make money on Instagram: 'I try to be really choosy'

May 12, 2017, 9:17 AM ET
VIDEO: How savvy moms are making money with Instagram PlayABCNews.com
WATCH How savvy moms are making money with Instagram

Two mothers who are using social media to earn money shared with "Good Morning America" their secrets for how to turn one's Instagram accounts into lucrative businesses.

Texas mother of two Shay Jiles, whose Instagram account, @theprinceandthep, has over 43,000 followers, told ABC News that in order to earn money from her social media accounts she has to "do it all."

How girl with no job made Instagram into a career

These Instagram famous 'fit moms' dealt with backlash for sharing 'six pack' pregnancy photos

"I'm superwoman, I'm magical, I'm like a unicorn," the mother joked when asked about how she is able to work as a creative director, copywriter, photographer, talent wrangler and mom.

Jiles added that when running a business through social media, compensation can come in some non-traditional forms.

"Sometimes things come in the form of vacations or hair products," she said, but adds that she would call her business lucrative.

b i r t h d a y ?? g i v e a w a y | Having a little girl is a dream, and I love watching her create her own memories that she will carry with her as she grows. P loves sitting at her vanity, making pretend You Tube tutorials, and it's the cutest thing to watch ya'll! I couldn't think of a better brand than @kidkrafttoys to team up with for this very special giveaway!! One little ?? is going to win her very own DELUXE VANITY!! Whoot whoot! It is G O R G E O U S ? !!! To enter, 1) ? this pic 'cause it's adorable! 2) Make sure you are following both @theprinceandthep AND @kidkrafttoys on Instagram. 3) Tag 2 mamas (per comment) of little ladies who would love to win one, too!! Tags MUST link to real accounts of your friends!! ?? Not famous celebrities, feature pages, your job, your other IG accts, or spam/giveaway accts. This giveaway closes on Sunday, April 2nd at 10 PM CST and is open to US residents only. It is in no way affiliated with or sponsored by Instagram. I will announce the winner right here on this post on Monday morning! Good Luck! ?? XO, #theprinceandthep #kidkraftvanity #playroom #vanity

A post shared by Content Pro (@theprinceandthep) on Mar 30, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Arkansas mother of four Hannah Carpenter, whose Instagram account, @hannahacarpenter, has over 100,000 followers, also told ABC News that payments from companies may come in the form of clothing, furniture, or cash.

Carpenter emphasized that it is especially important to be picky when deciding what companies to work with, saying, "I try to be really choosy."

"I don't want to be spam-y," Carpenter said. She doesn't accept "whatever collaboration, partnership, comes along ... just because it's going to be $100 here or $300 there."

Experts cited in the book "Influencer Marketing for Dummies" lay out a rate schedule for Instagram of $250 per post for a user with 10,000 followers or less. Instagram users with hundreds of thousands of followers can earn as much as $3,000 per post, according to the book.

"For a very influential person, you could be talking into the tens of thousands of dollars," Ashley Lutz, deputy executive editor of Business Insider, told ABC News.

Both Carpenter and Jiles said that when advertisers approach them, they must disclose that it is a sponsored post.

Carpenter said that her main goal with Instagram, however, is to inspire her audience.

"I try to find images that portray where reality and inspiration co-exist," she said.