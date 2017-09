In this April 26, 2017, photo, gas is pumped at a filling station in Nashville, Tenn. New York, California and three other states are suing the Trump administration, saying it must put in place higher penalties for automakers who violate federal fuel economy standards. The U.S. Department of Transportation more than doubled civil penalties for fuel economy violations in 2016 after Congress ordered agencies to adjust their fines for inflation. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)