Homes For Sale With Fabulous Foyers
Always make a grand entrance in these luxury homes for sale. This <a href="http://www.zillow.com/homedetails/1324-Trapp-Ln-Winnetka-IL-60093/3360989_zpid/" target="external">six-bedroom</a>, 8-bathroom home is listed for $3.925 million in Winnetka, Ill.
Zillow Listing
This <a href="http://www.zillow.com/homedetails/4802-Foxhall-Cres-NW-Washington-DC-20007/435828_zpid/ " target="external">six-bedroom</a>, 6-bathroom home is listed for $2.395 million in Washinton D.C.
Zillow Listing
This <a href="http://www.zillow.com/homedetails/2520-Mount-Baker-Dr-S-Seattle-WA-98144/48973959_zpid/" target="external">five-bedroom</a>, 5.5-bathroom home is listed for $3.750 million in Seattle, Wash.
Zillow Listing
This <a href="http://www.zillow.com/homedetails/16390-Reynolds-Drive-Morgan-Hill-CA-95037/2100999999_zpid/" target="external">eight-bedroom</a>, 6.5-bathroom home is listed for $7.795 million in Morgan Hill, Calif.
Zillow Listing
This <a href="http://www.zillow.com/homedetails/18-Windermere-Ln-Houston-TX-77063/28209618_zpid/ " target="external">five-bedroom</a>, 5-bathroom home is listed for $3 million in Houston, Texas.
Zillow Listing
This <a href="http://www.zillow.com/homedetails/117-Mosle-Rd-Far-Hills-NJ-07931/39442241_zpid/ " target="external">six-bedroom</a>, 9-bathroom home is listed for $3.9 million in Far Hills, N.J.
Zillow Listing
This <a href="http://www.zillow.com/homedetails/18-Ocean-Ave-East-Hampton-NY-11937/64721848_zpid/" target="external">seven-bedroom</a>, 5.5-bathroom home is listed for $9.9 million in East Hampton, N.Y.
Zillow Listing
This <a href="http://www.zillow.com/homedetails/850-Lake-Dr-Boca-Raton-FL-33432/46723785_zpid/" target="external">five-bedroom</a>, 9-bathroom home is listed for $12.950 million in Boca Raton, Fla.
Zillow Listing