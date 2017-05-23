How Rowkin is changing the way we listen to music

Ever since Bluetooth technology was invented some 20 years ago, companies have been rushing to create accessories to take advantage of it. That’s particularly been the case with music, as a deluge of firms large and small have introduced everything from wireless speakers and headphones in an effort to appeal to music lovers and tap into a lucrative and growing market.

As the list of firms jumping into the Bluetooth-equipped headphones market expands, few can match the array of sleekly designed products from Rowkin, the San Francisco Bay area company increasingly producing high-quality audio systems.

Its new line of wireless products offers a rich audio experience wrapped in a small, eye-catching design. And this Memorial Day will see some of its best products discounted by up to 20 percent.

The Rowkin Bit Charge is by far the company's best product for music lovers who want their tunes in a travel-friendly device. The small device packs a surprisingly powerful audio punch with a deep and rich audio experience and advanced functions.

The sleek charging container of the Bit Charge is eye-pleasing, but the housing also conveniently holds your earbuds and allows you to charge your other mobile devices. The dual-function charger allows you to charge both earbuds up to 15x and acts as a power bank for other mobile devices. But good looks aren’t its only asset. The two wireless earbuds also deliver high quality surround sound.

The Rowkin Bit Charge Stereo comes in three colors: space grey, silver, and a special 24K gold-plated edition.

Rowkin Pulse are customizable wireless bluetooth headphones built with a sport fit for everyday use, the company says. The wireless headphones are sweat proof, water resistant, and IPX5 waterproof. Pulse is also designed with noise reduction and echo cancellation technology to filter ambient noise and enable clearer sound during calls and when listening to music.

Starting Memorial Day several deals will be available for Rowkin products via its website. The Bit Stereo Family Pack will be 20 per cent off its list price.