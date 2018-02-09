Stock market opens strong, day after Dow tanked more than 1,000 points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened strong today, rallying more than 300 points less than 24 hours after tanking 1,032 points.

The other major indices were also trading higher. The S&P 500 climbed more than 30 points out of the gate, a 1.2 percent jump, and the Nasdaq spiked 105 points at the start of the trading day, a 1.5 percent increase.

Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/REX via Shutterstock

The U.S. stock market's strong opening came after the Asian and European markets both closed in negative territory. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 508 points, or 2.32 percent, to 21,382, and China's Shanghai composite sank 4.02 percent to 3,130. The Pan-European STOXX 600 was off .70 percent and Britain's FTSE was down 34 points, or .49 percent.

The Dow has finished in negative territory four out of the past five days.

"I'm not ready to call the bottom," Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab, told ABC News at the close of the market on Thursday.

He went on, "I always tell people it's best to wait until you get an ease back in volatility and you get two good, solid days. We haven't had that. We had one solid up day and the second day looked like it might be an up day and then it sold off into the close. I didn't know it would be this bad today, but clearly it's not over."

Richard Drew/AP, FILE

He said both the Dow and the S&P 500 have pulled back more than 10 percent since hitting record highs last month. On Jan. 26 the Dow soared to 26,616 and S&P 500 touched 2,872.

"The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 have dipped below a 10 percent pullback from the high. So, that's a full market correction now," Frederick said.