Stocks take another tumble, Dow dives more than 1,000 points

The wild ride on Wall Street continued Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 1,000 points for the second time this week.

Interested in Stock Market? Add Stock Market as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Stock Market news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

At the closing bell, the Dow was down 1,032 points, or 4.15 percent.

The Dow fell a record 1,175 points on Monday but rallied back on Tuesday to close the session up 568 points.

The index is still hovering near correction territory after reaching a record high of 26,616 on Jan. 26, 2018.