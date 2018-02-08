Stocks take another tumble, Dow dives more than 1,000 points

Feb 8, 2018, 4:08 PM ET
PHOTO: From left, traders Peter Tuchman and Patrick Casey work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Feb. 8, 2018. U.S. stocks are lower Thursday morning as losses from the previous day continue.PlayRichard Drew/AP
WATCH Rollercoaster stock market leaves investors on edge

The wild ride on Wall Street continued Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging more than 1,000 points for the second time this week.

At the closing bell, the Dow was down 1,032 points, or 4.15 percent.

The Dow fell a record 1,175 points on Monday but rallied back on Tuesday to close the session up 568 points.

The index is still hovering near correction territory after reaching a record high of 26,616 on Jan. 26, 2018.

