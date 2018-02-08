Stocks take another tumble, Dow dives nearly 700 points

The wild ride on Wall Street continued Thursday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunging nearly 700 points.

Interested in Stock Market? Add Stock Market as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Stock Market news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The S&P 500 fell nearly 60 points, while the Nasdaq Composite was down more than 100 points.

The Dow fell a record 1,175 points on Monday but rallied back on Tuesday to close the session up 568 points.

The index is still hovering near correction territory after reaching a record high of 26,616 on Jan. 26, 2018.