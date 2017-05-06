Things recent grads can do to score their first job

If you’re a college senior and are nearing the time when you’re going to walk across the stage, you’re probably filled with a lot of excitement. And maybe even some panic, especially if you don’t have your next step lined up.

According to the Accenture Strategy 2016 U.S. College Graduate Employment study, four out of five graduates thought about how many jobs were available in the industry they were considering before choosing their major. But even with that foresight, only 21 percent of the class of 2016 had accepted a job before graduating.

So if you’re about ready to throw your cap in the air and don’t have your first job lined up yet, here are 10 things you can do to help make that happen.

1. Remember, It’s Your First Job Yes, you have the education, but now you need real-world experience. The first job you get right out of school probably won’t be your dream job, so adjust your view and think of it as another step in getting you there.

2. Start With an Internship It may seem like something you stop doing after graduation, but having an internship means you’ll “have something on [your] resume, learn some real-world work skills and possibly have another reference for [your] ongoing job hunt,” Crystal I. Lee, a licensed psychologist and owner of LA Concierge Psychologist, said. And this role could ultimately land you a full-time, permanent position.

3. Fill in the Gaps Take a look at your industry and see what skills you may need that you didn’t gain in your formal education.

“There are lots of relatively short programs, many of them at universities themselves, to teach these kind of ‘last-mile’ skills,” Andrew Overby of Yonderwork, an international community experience for remote workers, said. “It can only help.”

4. Expand Your Network “Go out there and get coffee meetings with people you respect and look up to,” said Phi Pham, co-founder of Building Beats, an education startup in New York City. “Find a way to provide value to them and the dividends will pay off in job connections.”

5. Volunteer “Reach out to a local nonprofit and see how you can put your skills to work [during] your job search,” Pham said. Plus, the people you meet when doing this can build up your network.

6. Start a Side Project Having something you’re doing while you’re looking for full-time work “shows that you spend your time learning and figuring out how to make something meaningful for the world,” Pham said.

7. Adjust Your View Try not to limit your applications based on pre-conceived notions about the working world.

“You may think you want to work for a large corporation, but find yourself interning or working for a small business and you feel satisfaction in knowing you are part of a team and making a valuable contribution,” Candace Dennig, director of student services at the Art Institute of Washington, said.

8. Ask for Advice “Talk to instructors, friends and fellow students and ask for advice — are there any companies that they suggest reaching out to in hopes of securing employment?” Dennig said.

9. Take a Look at Your Credit Reports It may seem strange, but knowing what’s showing up on your credit reports may be insightful. After all, many employers review a version of these reports as part of the vetting process. You can see a free snapshot of your credit reports on Credit.com.

10. Think About Relocating “You sometimes do need to be living in the city in which you want to work before getting a job because it makes it easier for you to get in for interviews on short notice and network in the community,” Erin Lowry, millennial finance expert and author, said.

You can see the full list of 50 things recent grads can do to score their first job on Credit.com.

Brooke Niemeyer is the deputy managing editor of syndication for Credit.com.

Any opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author.