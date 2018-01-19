About 175,000 UGG comforters recalled due to risk of mold exposure

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced today that Bed Bath & Beyond has voluntarily recalled about 175,000 UGG comforters due to the risk of mold exposure.
0:21 | 01/19/18

Comments
Transcript for About 175,000 UGG comforters recalled due to risk of mold exposure
Bed, Bath & Beyond is recalling tens of thousands of under comforter over Mowlds concerns the Hudson comforter were sold from August to October. In store and online the company says the competitors may have been exposed to mauled. The recall includes 175000. Competitors. Customers can return the computers for a full. We (%expletive)

