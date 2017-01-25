Transcript for Dow Jones Industrial Average Closes at Record High

Hey guys I'm in the thoughts here live in New York you may notice. But history made in the markets today here in the US the Dow hitting 20000. For the first time ever. Wouldn't that me well we're gonna find out let's go live now to me he's cheap it's just correspondent Rebecca Jarvis. Is joining us live in can help us break this down a little bit we're back at how did that news food and right there on the floor. Well it went down with a celebration they have at you said what does it mean it means there will be hat that out right about that we have a lot of that. Here's your examples but traders all over the floor are wearing. Different iterations on the theme theme Dow 20000 the first time in its 120. Year history at that. And we're now just a few minutes away from the closing bell it looks very likely. That we will close above that level. Since Election Day if you look at what's happening to this market since Election Day. The Dow is now up more than 1000. 600 points if you look at your for went OK if you out there are an investor is you have money in your retirement savings account. You very likely will see that count up somewhere between three and 101000 dollars in late last year and that. Is because of this market is because of what has happened with the Dow and the S&P 500. Most stocks across the board. Have gained and today op they are continuing threats the Rebecca how did we get here you mentioned that tremendous lead. Since Election Day can meet attribute this to the presidency. Mr. trump is there something to beat that act relations. Investors are looking at three major themes three major things that they believe. President trump will view he talked about them throughout his candidacy he even talked about one of them on election night. That one being infrastructure he's talked about an infrastructure plan. That would in act the stock market in particular companies like caterpillar. Oil companies. Companies that helped build out our infrastructure so that's one thing. Lower taxes certainly corporate America which pays right now 35%. Acts three. It acts as were lowered between fifteen it down to fifteen to 20%. That would mean lower taxes or corporate America that would mean corporate America makes more money. And finally lower regulations. Actually when it comes to some of the smaller companies those lower regulations and up costing money. Without those regulations that went fewer of them and Donald Trump earlier this week president fronts said. That he was going to be treat them as much as 75%. Mean even more that would also mean lower costs for companies. All of those things put together Wall Street sees from investor standpoint as a reason to be bullish on dot. Never back it's worth putting into context that climb since. Election today we of the market back in 2009 in March 2009 the index hit a low right it was at 64 forty and it at a long. Long climb back since then but Vince pace this incredible pace since Election Day can beat this thing. Well lot of people asked themselves back question and a lot of it will come down Q accidentally we at this point. We know what president trumpet about. The question is. What will be the acts and be kind at. We're very close to closing here on the that's why you might be hearing that hearing I mean that the closing bell with what powering and quite packet. That's right I think back or we're gonna listen into the closing bell the folks at Anheuser. That. Okay. Okay. There you go the markets had closed for it today January 25 closed above 28002. Rebecca city did sustain. Put this into context that you mentioned a little bit about what this means for individual investors are people for. People's 40 went case excuse me. But that number 20000. What does it mean and where we are in the economy. Well it hits the magic number on I think that's something very important for people out there who are looking at that thinking what does that mean for me what does that mean I should view. Wall Street doesn't you know 20000 at the magic number but it is toppled number if you think out. A birthday that level number when you turn thirty or when you turn forty. Mean vs turning 29 or thirty tonight. Actually have a really big impact but it's just miles don't people pay attention to what they like a little closer attention to it. That's what's going on around the world right now you're probably gonna read about it and he on the cover of newspapers tomorrow. Right now in the US in back in the market. Is nearer its very lowest level 52% of Americans according to Gallup app their money in the market and dean like this milestones like this can encourage people to thing. About putting their money back to work in the stock market you mentioned since 2000 hind. The market has seen a huge increase. Since 2009. Because that was a great respect and that was up high. Some will be wants. That we've seen in the last decade in this country and as a result a lot of people took their money out of the market. When you see days like today it might encourage some on main street to think about putting money to work in their for a Wednesday in their hiring at option people I'm not. I am not a broker I am not a traitor I'm just a student of the market and I just want to tell the viewer out there might be paying attention habit. To think about it long term it's not about timing the market every expert. We'll tell you. You're in timing the market is close to impossible the more. Permanent thing that view is to invest for retirement to invest capital on terms that was and the people who. Do their Barry back when you just think about it as something for retirement and here's the good statistic Noory on if you what a thousand dollars in the market three years ago it would now be worth more than 101000 dollars. If you tried to market with that thousand dollars and you might not have back adamant. Today you can you know what that it exceeds ability good point that you make. Because it a lot of people look at these numbers and people what did it mean I should be doing out should be doing something differently but you also mentioned investment being at a low. I think is also out like a ten year low right and the jobs numbers have been climbing even adding jobs consistently and earn a record number of months now that there are some strong indicators that reasons to be cautious. Are there things that you were looking for you know investors are looking for in terms of indicators coming up that give us a better read sort of on where we are. Well earnings there always going to be at the place that investors look to earnings are a sign of what's actually happening in corporate America out individual companies. Feel about what their companies are doing how they were cast out the future's so that's really keeping him were in the middle of an earnings period right now where we hear. From all different types of companies. About what they think about the current state of the economy at the very key important thing obviously the jobs report which comes every month as important. That the bet is her wits hiked interest rates at the end of last year forecast. That they would be doing at three more times this year it's going to be and other key place to look to and then apparently. Policy what policies happened under president trump I mentioned the three he's its bars Wall Street is thinking right now. Taxes regulation and infrastructure. What did the actual policies look like at the number one thing because so far Wall Street has really treated on. The idea of what has been sad by president trump and and what the expectation is. Now there's the reality phase and whether or not the reality is what the expectation is to determine things very differently as well and are expected GDP I think also comes out on Friday how much does that matter. Don't matter I think that it's a backward looking number and so that the main thing will be the forward looking indicators the market. Likes to look forward the market. A lot of people say it looks six months in the future at what the future might look like. Whereas the GDP looks backwards at history and and so it's not I don't think it's gonna have this statement act but it became out really we are released on. It might have some nimble in acts. All right Rebecca Jarvis live for us down on the floor of the stock exchange I want to ask you one thing because. Before we let you go I noticed some folks that there by the way have on those. That got 20000 Dow hats to doubt that you have to be rocking here is that the company didn't say apple bringing one back very. Did he mention really good point about people looking to policy. There's really no escaping the rest of the news cycle when it comes to the markets are there's this that they think it's been a lot made about the executive orders. That president child baby signing in the coming days how closely. Our investors watching those kinds of motives. Watching but I think that number one thing they're paying attention to you is the bigger picture right now because the executive orders as far as the Wall Street and investors are concerned. That three biggies are the ones that I mentioned to you so the bigger thing that Wall Street and investors here are really looking few at this moment are the earnings reports. And and the longer term view of some of these bigger policies and what happened there. And you mentioned Wall Street outlook it kind of turned to be trump trade now tell me a little bit about that of the things that they're specifically keeping an ion. Enter to the investment that could come up its policy proposal for this administration. I'm are I'm I didn't hear you for a second I was being told I can bring in Tom Farley but I'm not here where he is right now. I don't know worry take it back in if you want to find him I think Rebecca gonna try to grab adding your diet change Flores. Okay come partly going to be joining at the end of the second so anyway I had two people in my ear can you repeat your question of course it's too many people coming Nazi today I already busy day you're talking a little bit about the idea of trump trade how investors and looking at some of the policy proposals when it means for this administration. What are those factors as the party heard a lot of apps in the race and about border security but also about infrastructure so what it's like watching. So infrastructure plays are companies that deal. In heavy manufacturing companies that would be working on the roads on our waterways. Be oil and gas companies so ExxonMobil Chevron. Both massive companies though is our Q plays that have gotten a lot of action lately the Keystone Pipeline clearly. It plays into that those headlines flee into it as well caterpillar. Boating came out today with an earnings report we know Boeing is back in the news. In part because the president from talking about Air Force One. Saying that beat the price of Air Force One he tweeted that separate the airport line. With two I. That Boeing's CEO met with president trump after that meeting that it was a positive meeting. Backed company came out today and and and presented an earnings report that Wall Street. Really liked and that was them. A number be. Auto makers about it is clearly they met with president from at this week in and that was the meeting that people were paying attention they've also been doing while a number of the financials stocks have also been doing while Goldman Sachs JPMorgan there's some of the top performers. Part of that is also be cut the interest rates the patent reserved. Mentioning last year that they would be hiking interest rates this year. Likely three times that at an act as well on a number of the financial stocks. Rebecca I'm curious because you watch these more closely than it's so I wouldn't we have in this president. Someone who will mean specific companies when he acting out idea as our proposals or or attempting to shame someone it seems like. The fact is that half. On company stock weighing it means like that by the president. Well there is. Even now apt or multiple apps I'm aware at least one called trigger. And there's something called the trump trigger and it will alert people investors probably and traders likely. Few companies that trump is tweeting about port acting out because we've seen an impact and I reminds me that pharmaceutical companies have banned. Some of the biggest laggards. In in since this election and part of that is that. We have heard president trop on multiple occasions not pharmaceutical companies. Or the prices of drugs the cost of prescription drugs. Last year there is you know a lot of attention paid some island the maker of the happy and and that the company that has seen its stock it hit. Time after time. When president dropped -- about pharmaceutical company. We've also seen a number of companies like the Boeing's in the Lockheed Martin have an impact but the reality here is again going back to this question. Top person's actions so as president lacks. The tweets were tweets. And that they didn't that's apparently they weren't they weren't reality yet and they did have an impact on what happened to those not how the question is why are the actions. That follow it up there's been hot about. Parents on companies that move. President trumpet act about that in the living here at companies that move their goods and services out of the United States and start producing overseas and bringing them act here. When we get the specifics of those things it if they actually happened. That's when you're gonna see more of an impact think they companies. Especially if that companies are independently and individually all out. For back that you mentioned pharmaceuticals there and we we've understood for awhile that the conventional wisdom is the markets hate uncertainty. So yet here if you mentioned how president trump when he was president elect talked about some of the attack he might take with pharmaceutical companies and opening them up to competitive pricing. We've seen in confirmation hearings moving forward that perhaps members of his administration or cabinet to be may not it buys some of those same policies that a lot of sort of conflict between what we spotlight happened and what could potentially happen and policy. So how does that play out in the markets that sort of uncertainty about exactly where the policy Micah. Well you've really interesting point because yes the market do you hate uncertainty historically but at the moment. People would argue that there are huge amounts of uncertainty but. The market is getting its direction from a different place that this moment that the market is batting. Again on lower taxes lower regulation in infrastructure. And for the moment focusing there. And that to the point about pharmaceuticals. Like you've sat while the president and Ben. Very locally opposed. To drug right thing that people who are actually going to be in its cabinet. Have not necessarily bad add up. In their confirmation hearings so. The market is not that that's apparently how is going to be wrapped I think that and that but that'd mean. Try to make something up that's the reality when you watch it and I've seen it out for many years sometimes. Things app and and they can't necessarily explain innings in a conversation like that you hire having its head and even traders look pop that milk pay. Look I can't quite explain it but that the market and the market sometimes crazy what maybe you is that. The 20000 something happens here is later last year or even earlier this year we got very close to twenty bout that we. This close we like less than one points within 20000. And in the market backed away and if so. I guess my point all of that they did this conversation we just as easily at that congress and few weeks ago three weeks ago that the market might have been over 20000. Writing get there today. If it. There we haven't I love this life lessons. At record Dartmouth and adding at ten. And we just can't explain them. This this is no west take. Rebecca driving agency's chief business correspondent also opposed the very well podcast at ABC radio right invention called no limit that are going to check that out eight Ohio. Thanks for making the time Rebecca bake solid you for joining us stay with us here for all your latest live stream news. We'll be back in soon with more stay with us for all of us here at ABC news on the these.

