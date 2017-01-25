Transcript for Dow Jones Industrial Average Hits 20K at Open

Cheers erupted on the floor of the stock exchange as the Dow shattered a record. Soaring over 20000. For the first time ever here's a live look at the Dow which is up a 140. Points at this hour. The Dow has bin on an uptick since March 2009 following the financial crisis and they continued to gain ground after the presidential election.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.