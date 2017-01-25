Dow Jones Industrial Average Hits 20K at Open

More
This is a major milestone for the blue chip index.
0:24 | 01/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dow Jones Industrial Average Hits 20K at Open
Cheers erupted on the floor of the stock exchange as the Dow shattered a record. Soaring over 20000. For the first time ever here's a live look at the Dow which is up a 140. Points at this hour. The Dow has bin on an uptick since March 2009 following the financial crisis and they continued to gain ground after the presidential election.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45040482,"title":"Dow Jones Industrial Average Hits 20K at Open","duration":"0:24","description":"This is a major milestone for the blue chip index.","url":"/Business/video/dow-jones-industrial-average-hits-20k-open-45040482","section":"Business","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.