Transcript for Dow tumbles more than 400 points amid Trump tariff crackdown

A rough day for investors on Wall Street a sell off after president trump announcing stiff tariffs on imported aluminum and steel foreign countries and many of mr. Trump's fellow Republicans. Very angry to say the least the Dow tumbling 420 point there's a B 500 dropping 36 the NASDAQ losing 92. And change.

