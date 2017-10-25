Global wine production to hit 50-year low

More
A forecast of global fall at 8 percent because of Europe's frost and drought.
0:23 | 10/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Global wine production to hit 50-year low
Global production this year expected to drop. To the lowest level in nearly sixty years. Unusual weather conditions especially in Europe are being blamed. We have some new evidence of the tough times in the retail industry Lord & Taylor is selling its flagship department store here in New York City. For 850 million dollars the upper floors of the landmark building will be converted till office space.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50703008,"title":"Global wine production to hit 50-year low","duration":"0:23","description":"A forecast of global fall at 8 percent because of Europe's frost and drought.","url":"/Business/video/global-wine-production-hit-50-year-low-50703008","section":"Business","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.