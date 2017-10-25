Transcript for Global wine production to hit 50-year low

Global production this year expected to drop. To the lowest level in nearly sixty years. Unusual weather conditions especially in Europe are being blamed. We have some new evidence of the tough times in the retail industry Lord & Taylor is selling its flagship department store here in New York City. For 850 million dollars the upper floors of the landmark building will be converted till office space.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.