Transcript for Instant Pot recalls units of multicooker model that were melting, overheating

A 140000. Of a very popular multi core group called the ins to pot. Are being recalled because of a possible fire hazard the maker of the model called the instant pond jam 658. In one multi cooker. Says it's received more than a hundred reports of the device overheating. Five incidents resulted in minor property damage consumers are being urged to stop using the instant pot. Unplug it and return it to Wal-Mart for free replacement.

