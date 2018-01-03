Instant Pot recalls units of multicooker model that were melting, overheating

The recall involves one of Instant Pot's 14 models, the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker, and five batch codes: 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746.
0:28 | 03/01/18

Transcript for Instant Pot recalls units of multicooker model that were melting, overheating
A 140000. Of a very popular multi core group called the ins to pot. Are being recalled because of a possible fire hazard the maker of the model called the instant pond jam 658. In one multi cooker. Says it's received more than a hundred reports of the device overheating. Five incidents resulted in minor property damage consumers are being urged to stop using the instant pot. Unplug it and return it to Wal-Mart for free replacement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

