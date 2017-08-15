James Rhee: 'I'm betting on something different'

Rhee, the CEO of of Ashley Stewart, sat down with Amna Nawaz to explain why he — a Korean-American son of immigrants, working in finance — took the helm of a retail company aimed at plus-size African-American women and decided to save it.
56:18 | 08/15/17

