Transcript for Markets down drop more than 700 points after news of China tariffs, trade war

As a rough start to the week on Wall Street moments ago the closing bell rang out capping a trading day that just sop. Under 2% tumble down the Dow got I was in news reporter Josh tigers in the news with the very latest in a rough start to the week Josh. I'm very rough start not just the Wheatley is but also to that second quarter of the trading here on Wall Street and stocks today tanked take a live look right now at the big board you could see it's just settling in now just after the stop of trading. The Dow is down. About 459. Points that's almost 2% of its value. Just today investors are spooked by two things in the newsroom for the weekend first president trump has been relentlessly bashing tech giant Amazon whose billionaire owner. Also happens though in the Washington Post which has not been kind of a trump presidency. This week at the president in a series of tweets accused Amazon and ripping off the US Postal Service and suggested it doesn't ferret. Pay its fair share of tax even though it. Simply pays the same bulk rate other major shippers pay and it does collect sales tax and every state that requires it today Amazon stock was down more than 6%. And investors are fleeing other tech companies out of fear of increased regulation. From Washington. Meantime the Chinese Government slapped tariffs on more than a hundred US exports everything from fruit and wine to port which is a huge export from the US to China. Fears of a trade war further depress the stock market the Dow as of today has lost more than 10% of its value in a little more than two months lists. Our Josh thank you for.

