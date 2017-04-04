NCAA satisfied with NC 'bathroom bill' change

The group charged with organizing college basketball championships nationally appears to be satisfied with North Carolina's semi-repeal of its so-called bathroom bill, and is prepared to hold tournaments in the state once more.
0:48 | 04/04/17

NCAA giving North Carolina on second chance to host events following the State's repeal all of its so called bathroom bill. The association says north Carolina's new compromise law meets the minimum requirements. For it to allow bids on events through 20/20 two. The state lost seven events in September including the men's basketball tournament after it passed a law restricting the rights of LG BT people. While the University of North Carolina brought March Madness to when and injure manic fashion by beating in Zack gets captured six national title can Zagat. Came into its first NCAA championship game on a roll the team put up. Fight sometime even ugly fight last night there were 22 fouls called on each team to the game came down to the final three. Minutes UNC pulled it out 71 to 65.

