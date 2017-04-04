Transcript for NCAA satisfied with NC 'bathroom bill' change

NCAA giving North Carolina on second chance to host events following the State's repeal all of its so called bathroom bill. The association says north Carolina's new compromise law meets the minimum requirements. For it to allow bids on events through 20/20 two. The state lost seven events in September including the men's basketball tournament after it passed a law restricting the rights of LG BT people. While the University of North Carolina brought March Madness to when and injure manic fashion by beating in Zack gets captured six national title can Zagat. Came into its first NCAA championship game on a roll the team put up. Fight sometime even ugly fight last night there were 22 fouls called on each team to the game came down to the final three. Minutes UNC pulled it out 71 to 65.

