Transcript for Residents in high-tax states rush to file property taxes before new rules take effect

I can't speak to the fact at the IRS is gonna labs at the deduction I can't answer questions that appears not to have any bearing at all. On Hempstead township homeowners who want to take advantage of a full deduction of their property taxes for the very last time. Normally this is a sleepy office Lester you December we see nobody in here you know the in the last two weeks we've seen hundreds of residents on a regular basis today we will see thousands. Taxpayers lined up early happy him sit receiver taxes office and remained steady all day Tuesday. This after an executive order from the governor's office granting permission to New Yorkers to pay all or a portion. They're 2018 taxes before next Monday. Concerns are that argues tax laws are unfairly. Targeting new York and I want to avoid as much pain and as possible by prepaying the events. Here's our breaks down in the town of Hempstead. Property owners can pay all of their 28 T general taxes. And the second half of their 20172018. School tax bill by the year's end in order to deduct those amounts on 2017. Returns. I know and later on it's gonna hurt me but I wanted to take advantage of it now and he's not get hurt as much now. Knowing what is going forward it will. But at least I'll save myself some money now on the scene isn't aren't fixed budget. Thank you for president. This office at Hampstead will be opened extended hours this week as well Saturday and Sunday in order to accommodate any homeowner. Who would like to pay their property taxes early.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.