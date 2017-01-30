Transcript for Steve Aoki talks about his career with Rebecca Jarvis

Hey guys I'm Rebecca Jarvis I am the ABC news chief business technology and economics correspondent coming to live from inside my office. On the couch with Steve they Okie it's so great to see used the dozens mere. Bureaucracy here in my office trying keep things comfortable I like you Marty put your feet that's great. You know I like we have a lottery here are your interest and so feel free that's nice you like pineapple. The there's pineapple flavors waters centered on trying to. I didn't doing a little reading and you your music career I followed it now for many years and really nine. Handful of years nightly music and I they eat lightly actors like my demos is usually not. You know business scores yon is an art very and that's really cool for me. I feel like I feel honored that well. Well get better and easy to honor you wait for the rest of the interview. So you're I was reading that you the Guinness book of world records says you are the most traveled artist. Of all tied. Yeah a lawyer in the county area this silly if so how many miles do you travel in a calendar year. I don't know that the law had a lot. It felt like an ideal lot of long haul flights. A deal lot of like I deal obviously domestic flight full time but. Because mine you know luckily my music what I. Produce is global so unlike I mean I know your. Asia Australia's south the South Africa all over solidarity without. Yet it's it's like I don't know why they viewed. And they not figure Alec do budget shows in one city and once they and as I explain easy but it. Sometimes like the use like prime festivals. Are happening and so they're like and they ask me IK. You have an opportunity to play in trial this fassel but then you have to be in in Singapore this are passel of them back in Vegas to the year thing and then he had to go to b.s and like. Well RI all right and a few days. No no by the way we will take your questions I'm at I've got my phone here I'm not I'm not going to be looking at my phone. While I'm immigrant who. But I'm following a lot your questions definitely shoot your questions let us know on FaceBook what you want to ask Stevie Okie. Peace peace he removed from you so firfer people out there who aren't as familiar with you how did the day that Kate throwing it fans. And the crowd surfing in the bout how did that star. OK so every artist that now how does a thing on stage you know you as everyone wants of the of their own. Sticker of rain on things you valued for I've ever was trying right. To do something that the defiance Ehrlich is a signature of the show so. And 2009. That's why am I you know I really with methodical life that. As I could tell I gotta do something different and there's certain things that stock is that there news certainly did and thick. And the boat was from the people liked it and end my cavaliers later I was like I gotta something else than. They maybe try very Kate Gonzales faced and put it on lives YouTube page. And those edges that's its sticky no plans you know and a dislike people liked it so. Yeah this went through fears. Here's do you feel do you feel pressure to change it up to do something else I'm always thinking of new stuff where it's really it's really hard you know like you I've. I've brought in this thing this idea called me on future technology. Heavily these appendages that's that she's CO2 and a White House robot. It's like. I don't know if you don't like our loved that relate you know ever allowed the case Warren. And how she yet it was Weller right. With cows cows attic house there but may yet yeah one. Well as much as I don't know Brett. Yeah yeah. Yeah. Regularly from the jet pack and like. Almost views that do the same thing and what hasn't worked to have their enemy because you mentioned like in the beginning when you're starting out what doesn't work and doesn't work with what acting with fans in general re praying well I brought these the super soaker guns yes. Like poses an equal look on summer. Yeah pot there was. Sweaty but no want to get like Vince freeing of water. Bring in the right there it's oh. Through the like this is horrible. And their oath you're not a good time not not late you know. But if you get sprayed with water like showered via that is all right. Interesting. Is that its presentation he delivered yes so presentation such an important part of your entire career. You're now in the clothing business yeah men's clothing death. Kelly about that. OK so. Tomorrow we're going to be showing her fashion show at new York fashion week with the congratulations thank you it's shows that the middle long time coming. It's our fifth collection. Our four collections we didn't Japan would finally launching in America. And it's it's like it's really difficult to very difficult business I've been in fashion and one form. Form or another like 910 years now and has started. DJ services for. Booth at magic trade show 2006. So I've been trying to do line a filing have a full a full scale collection. And and it like it brings back to my roots of I like more it's like a punk energy. We we made. The runway SK around. And so I wanna be disruptive or presently different I want had introduced byline in the way that I would apply introduces. And and and the questions incredible think it's very it's really cool to let energy. David Cho in my fair artist fill the graphics and has bands playing as well. Barry Clough Josh Rodriguez wants to know what's the is next move in terms artistic goals and I'm an add on to that. Do you feel pressure now in days as an artist that you have to do you. Everything like you can't just be in one spot anymore as an artist you have to have your clothing line and maybe a drink and I. Yeah exactly not sponsored by Uga but. I've always been the kind of person that's that this is following my inspiration doesn't have to be one thing in me you know so. And plus you want like it's you know you try one thing you is 10 like change it up and see it's of the else fits in your shoes to so. But I know plenty of people legislature's focus on one thing you know you don't have to do million things I'm always gonna try to focus on things that. I'm gonna follow my gut while my passion and and sometimes it takes longer and others like doing this line took a long time. Well as the toughest part about doing a clothing. Wolf for one is extremely expensive. The hostages getting into the that is manufacturing. Tech tiles people all that all the above and a huge risks associated with that NASA risk it's like it's almost like 90% risk doing so for me. Now since I'd make my money doing music. At all with fashion I'm not doing this for money under this because I've I love this the passion project. And it's something I've been a missile training shirts as those fifteen fool Vermont's house so. It's like I don't it's not us about how much money can they informants how much how I can turn this new sustainable business. And still continue did pump out like really great stuff that's. You know it's it's like you know appendage of my artistic. Freedom and be able to do some food cool stuff with great people you mentioned your mom. She comes up a lot in your documentary. I'll sleep when I'm dead nominated for a Grammy best music video in the in the grammys. And your father also comes up for those of you who are not familiar his father is rocky and keep that creator of any Heine. How much of a role would you state your parents play in your life now in terms of how you create how you see the world. I think they're always unconsciously some consciously there you know. Like in the early stages it was a really big deal because you is he was alive and he was very much a part of my. My development. Whether he knew whether like he liked it I like that you know because those rebelling against. His whole thing immunized that I realize they wanted I want is attention again today. You're so young when you got into music and as a businessman. Was he worried about that all the of course music it was a distraction to what. You know I was like OK as child's play. I get it how follow at that but then you're gonna have to grow produce jobs and and deal with real life situation then and scenarios and and it was true in the fact that being a band and starting a label and the whole thing was really not making much money for me so. You know from his perspective the rationale was. Grow up. You know and is it was. I had to just kind of splinter off and is like does do my own thing he's not gonna support me financially. Isn't. You agree with that kind of life. You know which I understand. And and then I realized I have to make this into businesses bomber really survive. And I was like I'm a national moment approved to do it now. And now you're one of the highest paid DJ is. Yeah or about that but well here on the boards in the fortune list of highest paid so. A definitely a bit definitely like very grateful yes or to be able to turn this into. You know career. And then I could do things like things I love that reflect my fashion line and you know everything else. Anthony Joseph Morrison says site in a meets at two years ago it was magical what are you performing NYC. He's crying with an and. Eight. NYC. Definitely going to be doing a show here prospered like my last big show is. Hammerstein ballroom don't show great the great venue. So I I have to projects coming out. Musical projects my. Have poppy. Working with little as he verbally body amigos. While later much rumored to change. So that. Project coming out than I've near future three coming out. Which has. You know a bunch of collaborations. And might my biggest single of all time. That's that's really. I just can't. I I can't think all the fans so enough. And and my collaborator and and I'm part premise Longley Tomlinson was just a line and it's incredible. You know just. You know it just doesn't you know seeing. The growth of this song. Get to the place where Scott ethic we we just today we hit a hundred million streams. Wow Spotify I was one of them. And now it's fantastic it's it's incredible since the group 08 when. So with Spotify you're also working with Spotify on. The DNA playland got right yes so tell me a little bit about that yeah area so. I Oprah's well written where media mean what's your do you have a favorite playlist that you made about time. I mean is if you look a bit like talking about an eighth of its its like those for those are cool because. You know like it's easy to make a playlist. Of songs that you already know and you love but. When they hit me up to you a playlist of like. Cool. Japanese music and I'm like all this is exciting because I alike take this project on and learn. I have a wanna expose myself to new music and and find out what I call I was called my friends like what are you guys listening to out there that's. That's breaking as underground that's what is it tell me let's let's play off here and motives and best way to find out is just listen the pilot. So what if you don't download and on fears lot of music I'd I'd like. I stacked and stacked tons of music not just like the undergrowth that the like all the cool pop stuff because the thing about Japanese music is that. You have to go their and then you'll find out about it like with the American pop music you'll everyone knows Tate smokers or. Calvin Harris are Rihanna or you know whoever else is breaking out here but in Japan. The biggest pop artist is probably not no end to so when I hear so you get a mix of everything all combined in these different. Those categories I mean effort in the way we. For an artist like you. It seems to be really conducive I mean especially artists who are like you but like you ten years ago. And it now they have so many outlets between YouTube and Spotify and sound clout. What's your advice to the young emerging artists out there who are trying to get hurt. Prior to sending your talking about like you you now you have the power in your hands. You have. Two core if you want to release it to iTunes you have self if you want just for demos. You don't need. A label necessarily you don't need an institution to put your music out you just I think would the most important thing is. You need to get your music circulated. And is not about making money after music. You have to get your music out there you needed placed circulating are around this that the crowd of music that would actually value your music. And there's so many sub sub sub sub genres now in that you just focus. Inside that sub genre. And and become. You know you know the densely built that he killed in the community and and at that's of them forty communicate and talk to those artists and and if you music's really good in the at this support then it's like almost like a tier structure does crows. And did larger community and a larger community and elves Sonny gets the point where. A big ours is like all right. Because a big artists especially years and are looking in all the communities. Is that you do I ideal time and I also run my own label so right I'm always looking for as a matter if you're fifteen year old kid from Tennessee. Working up your laptop in your in your bedroom or your you know you're a veteran producer. You know that's been producing hits all day long. It's like I want to hear. Following are the best of everything yeah you know and you could be that fifteen year old kid that's just. Pushing out the most this unique sounds. And you he'd team them up with with great songwriters and you'd be you have something unique and fresh. That kid can like really connect with a lot of people not just a small core what you're go Tucson right now if you want to pick me up. Two vote to like pregame yes. Well right now millions like Elvin like all the you have probably will mosey Bert and he's been crushing I've been. Like he's I was I was able to work within for a week. Before his extremely incredible success. You have sixty elves has. We did we did a bunch a songs together and I'm excited about their music out. If there's one person that you could collaborate with you having yet I mean Lincoln park's new lion file -- boy after a Jack. You have collaborated with everyone at this point is there anyone out there you haven't that you had just. That. I mean there's a there's a time because there's so many I'd like my recent collaboration Louie. We Collison was hanging. Has been that there's been the most rewarding. Quietly on a creative level working with them like sometimes over with ours and they just come and they do vocal in their that's fine. And I and I told him dig gotta love that. With Louis on the song we worked together from point aid of Boise like all the way through. Even through promotions like we're. We know we're like Brothers in the in this working on the song you know we work equally as strong in Harlem song and we've formed to be foul I did today show. And we're doing all kinds of stuff around it and and an instance like touched so many people in ten you know like it's incredible CI wonder should van vases there's something else man like that. A fan base is is that an institution itself they just. They really get behind the music and they they work it you know so it's collude to be part of his world what he's he's been doing for. You know hoses. Attacks in artists in the past you talk about these collaborations and some of them can be. A little fake you know it's like really these three guys got together or gals women whenever all got together. And did a sock and it's satellite a label push them all together. Do you as an artist you feel like it's different. When key do you feel like you hear it differently. The music here when you know that it's limited these are friends vs the manufactured. We all were in separate studios recording our Parton someone world interacts ovaries and other. Sometimes you don't know because like it's a good good saw the good song. Like if it's if it's done it's produced and written the right way. You know like I sometimes I don't know the story behind it you know. It's. You one need a break when wants to know which you work with Britt Reid. Ricky what Ricky re. I've now I need to know who play Hui has slightly have to get an hour a native commoner would count for reputed thank you for a prominent. How would bother you in the business accurately. For when the very beginning how I did everything. Now we have a full scale team. Flick like fifteen people fifteen people working full time on the music side you know the facts at the completely different team. So. Like for me and the marks are more in our. And development I cumin and you know. In a now like I'm on there and now office you know well my office is yet when your office right studio via cell reality we have really. Great Florida building downtown LA and I've section often area for my studio and like allowed for all the ours to come through an hour with. And then the how did the rest of the buildings. There's just like you know multi media and you know the whole operations of the business least favorite part of your job. Probably. The part only deal with. But I'm happy with that management deal with and Kyle like all the view red tape and bureaucracy and putting out a record. Like the creative side is gray and then you like pass that over to legal. And then like they're just fighting back and forth over like things that resigned column. Like. If if we if Meehan artists were able that the get get it done it would be so much faster. And it's like what things legal fights over in the music industry. Not even night at Ari related rights and all that's there is so many. This and the other you know and I don't really get involved and. Magnolia wash your hands and it throughout rhetoric is some good people to do that jobs you can get that into it you know what's what's the most surprising thing to you you know as a kid when you may be dreamt of having this life. What's the thing that you didn't expect from all of it. Well as a kid Alice I was dreaming of being a bigger artists. IA. I definitely didn't think I was going to be coming Dietrich a thousand bands and even know anybody check so when I was a kid I was like I just want to play. I just want people to sing along to my songs that make. I want there is dubious connection a real distinctive connection. Big I'll be playing outside a living rooms. Or like basements because a fall as playing from like maybe like these these like. You know illegal warehouse event parties are every article. What was it like the first time you performed in front 8000 people. I was what went and nervous crazy nervous I it. I mean as they like you'd probably Coachella 2009 like when I introduced the boats in the border guns Tanya I've prep for the show like I really was like okay at. As my fourth saw a moment do this I grow like and may like Ellis silly needing like capes and like for my answers. I was really involved in the fashioned accords well you know not just everything ousting about every way to present the show. But I was nervous as all hell you know quarts of nervous announce that I still get. But like I'm really nervous actually from my fashions from really because it's a complete different wheels would differ we'll house. The different creative outlet and I or make sure is presented and what the way I see it. And that people will understand what I'm trying to show you know so. I'm so excited than ever as good as his collection because that is collections unique and it's gonna stand up. I'm excited Aetna world we're rooting for you. One need a break and since since we don't she's the same woman who asked about Richard read of her so she also asks comfort food and copies. Comfort food is like cards there's and they assure you like Jimmy Carter. Yeah I do not for I guess like. You know I can I mean I was excited like today this morning I woke up at 6 AM didn't like a high intensity training work it's then. What for Ryan's cold from new it really. Cover food I mean I do like sweets like. You know like Alex K we have the obvious you like hey I. I don't really incorporated. And here I guess you can eat it is survived by by indulging moments. You know like you in the back then I don't wonder when another. RA doubt I got the secret only exclusive the unit at. I always ask everyone who comes on that show worst advice you ever received. Worst awhile but the go one worth usually I forget about those and I sure remember them. Worse advice. Well I guess like. Sometimes the worst device becomes. Like you're you're like goal to beat. You know like like with Phelan says you can't do something and hand like you can make a you'll it was wanted to show them up and so maybe maybe it's like something around that. Kind of vibe of like when someone tells you like there's no way to do that no way you can you can. You know. I was aware survive because sometimes it's the best of us. Hint telling you can't get something yeah nice no you out because because he uses only fuels you yeah its yeah he got to take his. And like. In a little place that looking at life glass half full or to you right flick you can. You could like. The figure club like I'm bored and it is the Sox is that well take the good elements of life here there are way way it is that you enjoy about it. And focus on that aren't so. That's is less the same way a look at Wasilla tells you you can do something. And he I think what what can you dude so that you can. Like. I actually do it how can you do it and prove them wrong. Awesome Stevie -- thank you so much for joining me good luck tomorrow. And good luck at the grammys thank you. Thanks guys we really appreciate you joining us thanks for all the questions. And we will see you again very soon new episode of no limits coming out tomorrow. Check it out I will post more here on my FaceBook page and on. Twitter and fact checked and answer am I guys take care.

