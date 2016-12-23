Transcript for Tips for Last Minute Shoppers

Abcnews.com viewers I'm on his back and I'm taking you now to. Florida we are and coconut point mall in this era glory that we're seeing a lot of last minute shoppers but. His. Granted it kinetic and as we've seen some time in years past the night you the opportunity to talk a couple last minute shoppers looked on camera and ending them with their shopping. Are they telling us first of all this is our star right now we did. Not introduce yourself. Now he got. Tonya. She's five years old today is her birthday and that actually. They are up. He named in the area and now we have to think about them anyway are you already prepared. She is not left. 21 would you want and to bring him. I'm sure he. Some of plants and I love it and you're doing by some other last minute shoppers. It's Italian I don't are you are you pretty won't set. You aren't shopping trying to purposely wait until. No. I usually don't from rats and usually I'm done by the middle of November but Elliott so it really just. Couple left here and there that you're getting. And and he. I paid for you are you won't work. Out. He then got another shopper here I'm actual back and not only that. I'm. In an App Store reports it's illustrating them leaving. I'm like many his brain in hand down thank you came down here and get my my wife Skyler Green upgrade its approximate area so I think that. And then I just virtual shop. She's an office. They galleries. And he still. Feel pretty calm about the holidays. Everybody is these very relaxed again and it's like the last few minutes that might look stressful thing. Or at least Atlantic. Now you want some last minute holiday shopping tips and actually joined by expert Eric air thank Allah Allah yeah. Where gray in the finale you ended it there and then I'll give our viewers than. As we walked around the mall. Tell us what if you have waited until write him. What are the best tips more how to get through the last I don't think we have different. Share well where we have in Annapolis which is great so whether you're still working around thinking it's a great opportunity for until 10 o'clock tonight. Eight to six Mara and that's your of Simon malls around and yet in many of them also have extend our cities check on their website and let's break it down your spine and sitting you can find out what their hours are what deals are to meet your plan buckling to carry out. We've actually seen a lot of that the trend this year which sort of integration between. New technology and shopping on your phone but it also the brick and mortar being able. Shop online and then coming to stores and pick it up something that. That that is certainly being against and it's wind up being bad and call them buried. In this hour yeah I'm awesome gift wrap sandwiches right something better getting that I don't think you can get trapped in every including 100 degree. And then on it really good against and down. If you waited. Until the very last minute don't stress yourself out anymore and really doesn't. Make sure that you take any of those little shortcut to me turning to get this under that tree. Currently doesn't have any stars underwent perhaps so let's see eating your clothes singing his mastery. World markets her thank you gift baskets wine even think about. What you're going to be doing certain years you need to bring out loud. You're pretty accurately place a lot ever sports once I thought that you can get everybody that's on your plans. Good suggestion if you've waited until this long. Don't trying go everywhere you pick the place where you guys and everybody checked off make your lap and technical. Right. Isn't it could take it on the over the before and tell us a little bit more on how does your air in terms of last minute shopping to other. Let Hitler is clean. There's talk now importantly though they are able CEO let me part way but find that deal hit the stores are definitely went went. So they're giving great offer. That you can take advantage for you or workshop so what might they break evens down see it again hard adding an additional one dollar and park. CB getting get hurt feeling that any. At lake that is suggestive again revealing an advocate for them especially if you are stressed out waiting in the last minute. Relax I don't have a little something that you can look forward fell. And then. Beyond a lot of experience PC on and free. Moment people are written this people. Fighting over school door trying. To run around it everything that's not what I'm seeing here at all how mean people that are really they. Happy about the holiday and happy about the deep end this sunny Florida everybody liked it here either here. And that are so it's a great opportunity to bring me your ears jobs and only everybody in. Yeah yeah. Yeah death. We have a little bit. Mac the night writing that here we have argued that they sent but none of the school that they hate. Here and I think paying 30 I think I am an event. Some people are watching are not here in Florida fair. Their around the age and let me give them alone they'll have to get back pocket possibly happen this way in the -- opportunity where it happened that night story. Don't feel good to get that it's benefiting a local school also you know and a lot of these aren't three. Per rack unit and irritable. Helping the little yeah. Right though any final suggestion. Who are out there. Needs needs to wrap up everything in the last. We have 48 hours where Atlanta Atlanta. Well in the last in the last countdown different. Well I just think testimony apparently at thing you know not just think about Christmas that the department is up next. That are coming up instantly feel better out here's what I for the holiday for some other anniversaries of burdening their. Every opportunity. I asked honestly are there better deal. After Christmas because. They have to clear out inventory. Or better deals. A final days. Little bit of bio son in adult kind of see how much inventory they happen. Now that's great opportunity given gift cards come back to that them. And can we think might then yeah. That folks coming here. Rick Davis says. I think this goes to your point like if your if your scary head. Com and carried it hurry to in the final countdown actress met even. A beautiful looking into it may be happy to get it right and they have at arson and other mine so hot I'm getting crap. You act. Yeah that's. I'm. I want to go ahead and introduce yourself and don't look there. And are you paid are you really going to get dropping I have become. Winless with a secret but that we're. I feel thanks paper and that it's much and there are. Here. It's ramp. What about for any of those parts pack and make your regulars at an update now. We'll lady over here. What's the most of developing. Happening and what. And I'm Clinton. So I wish everybody out there. Very married here is you are doing your final preparations. Capped after the holidays it's Christmas that you're celebrating Chanukah watts or anything else. What do you all the very best people. I'm Lana that thank you so much for tuning into eight he's got what.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.