Transcript for Ulta hit with 2nd lawsuit claiming company resells returned products as new

A major beauty chain is facing a lawsuit accused of reselling cosmetics hat that were returned to its stores. The suit claims that for years Alter has been repackaging its items and selling them again until unsuspecting customers. Some former employees say the company live limits how many returned items can be thrown away. Alter denies the allegations a company's stock price dropped more than 4% Monday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.