Transcript for Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle customer abuse claims

Federal regulators are hitting Wells Fargo with a one billion dollar fine for widespread consumer abuses the bank has apologized. For forcing auto loan customers to buy car insurance. They didn't need for charging unfair mortgage fees is the most aggressive action taken by the top administration against the bank. And now to a big mistake at a bank in Europe officials that Georgia bank accidentally transferred 35 billion dollars to a client's account. That's five billion more than the bank's entire market value books they blame an operational error we guess what they got their money back. You know I count the number of their wanna make that mistake again when. And yet to could be facing an advertiser backlash for running commercials before some very controversial videos. CNN was first to report that ads from Amazon Hilton under armor and other companies. Have been reading before white supremacy videos and videos on pettis Ceglia. Of course about the company's knowledge and response under armour has already reportedly pulled its ads.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.