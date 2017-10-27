Transcript for Worst Advice: Peter Thomas Roth

I ask everyone what the worst advice they receive wise when someone says don't do that's a stupid idea. Like if it's your idea it's not stupid. And if you look if you like it just go within that someone will like it. You believe that if you like something you believe someone else will if you like it you and you want to use it so if it's. Yes you created not just an idea that you like like if it's a product and you act on a genuinely enjoy your product and use it and it works. That just means whoever that buyers are either get on dislike you either they can't buy if there's no room for in store. Maybe it's not priced re priced rate drizzle in babies the wrong size containers and right there's a lot of things that go into a product but that just means. Changes. A little bit lists as they come out with it and it smells god and me realize that she's now. Or if you have a pock buttons and you know maybe you think its hottest because it's like you know lime green and you love it at the pocketbook itself can be fabulous. We could colorless and so if you like it just be open to tweaking and hand if you're open to tweaking it. Then and you believe that really works don't listen to anyone I didn't ask raided by.

