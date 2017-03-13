Activist investor Ackman's hedge fund sells Valeant stake

Activist investor Bill Ackman has sold his hedge fund's stake in drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., saying the investment took up a "disproportionately large amount of time and resources."

Pershing Square said Monday that it will realize a "large tax loss" on the investment. According to data provider Capital IQ, it had been the Valeant's No. 2 shareholder.

Neither Ackman nor Pershing Square's vice chairman, Steve Fraidin, will seek re-election to Valeant's board. Ackman became a director in March 2016 during an executive shakeup.

Valeant, a Canadian pharmaceutical company, has attempted to turn around its business amid government probes, lawsuits and criticism of its aggressive price hikes for critical heart drugs. Former executives of Valeant and a related mail-order pharmacy were charged with a fraud-and-kickback scheme in November.

Valeant shares dropped more than 9 percent, to $10.97, in after-hours trading. The stock has lost 83 percent of its value over the past 12 months. It peaked at close to $264 in August 2015, before its business practices came under scrutiny.