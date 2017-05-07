ADB hoping US will step up and help lead regional lender

The head of the Asian Development Bank said Sunday he is hoping the U.S. will step up and support the regional lender despite President Donald Trump's avowed preference for bilateral cooperation.

ADB President Takehiko Nakao told reporters at a news conference wrapping up the bank's annual meeting that it "isn't really good" that the second largest shareholder in the development bank is lacking a permanent appointee to the U.S. executive directorship.

Nakao said he hoped Washington would nominate an ambassador soon. Many such positions have yet to be filled, and the previous U.S. ambassador to the ADB was ordered back to the U.S. along with many other appointees of the previous administration.

Japan is the largest donor to the ADB and plays a leading role in its management.

Trump recently appointed Eli H. Miller, chief of staff at the Treasury Department, as acting director of both the ADB and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Miller did not attend the ADB's annual meeting. '

The top U.S. representative in Yokohama was Robert Kaproth, U.S. deputy assistant secretary for Asia.