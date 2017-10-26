Aetna's stock surges on report of CVS deal talks

Aetna's stock has surged after a news report said CVS Health is in talks to buy the insurer a deal that could be worth more than $60 billion.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the deal talks Thursday. The newspaper cited people familiar with the matter and said CVS might pay more than $200 a share for the nation's third-largest health insurer.

Spokesmen for both companies declined to comment on the report.

Aetna's stock jumped $18.48, or 11 percent, to close Thursday at $180.48.

CVS Health is the nation's second largest drugstore chain and also processes more than a billion prescriptions annually as a pharmacy benefits manager. Aetna insures more than $22 million people.

CVS Health Corp. is based in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. Aetna Inc. is based in Hartford, Connecticut.