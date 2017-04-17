Alere and Arconic rise while Snyder's-Lance tumbles

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Arconic Inc., up 79 cents to $26.69

The CEO of the metal components maker resigned after he sent a letter to Arconic's biggest shareholder without informing the board.

HCA Holdings Inc., down $2.07 to $85.65

The largest U.S. hospital operator forecast weak results in the first quarter.

M&T Bank Corp., up $5.78 to $153.71

The bank holding company disclosed better first-quarter earnings and revenue than analysts expected.

Snyder's-Lance Inc., down $6.16 to $33.76

The snack maker said high costs hurt its business in the first quarter and said its CEO resigned.

Eli Lilly & Co., down $3.50 to $82.38

Federal regulators did not approve the company's rheumatoid arthritis pill Olumiant.

Alere Inc., up $6.74 to $49.05

The medical device company accepted a new, lower buyout offer from Abbott Laboratories worth $5.3 billion.

Johnson Controls International PLC, up 49 cents to $41.09

Industrial companies made some of the largest gains as the market moved higher on Monday.

Chesapeake Energy Corp., down 20 cents to $5.69

Energy companies struggled Monday and natural gas companies took steep losses as the price of that fuel decreased.