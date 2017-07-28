American Airlines beats Street 2Q forecasts

FORT WORTH, Texas — Jul 28, 2017, 7:50 AM ET
American Airlines is reporting second-quarter earnings of $803 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas, company had profit of $1.63 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.92 per share, topping analyst projections for $1.87, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

The world's largest airline posted revenue of $11.11 billion in the period, also beating forecasts.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. have risen 7 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 38 percent in the last 12 months.

