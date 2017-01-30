American Airlines and Halliburton Slump; Newmont Climbs

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:
American Airlines Inc., down $2.05 to $44.90
President Donald Trump's travel ban, which affects seven majority-Muslim countries, led to disruption and protests at airports.
Fitbit Inc., down $1.15 to $6.06
The fitness tracker company reported weak sales and said it will cut 110 jobs.
Rite Aid Corp., down $1.21 to $5.72
Walgreens cut the price it will pay to buy Rite Aid because it needs to sell more of Rite Aid's stores.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., down $2.47 to $53.66
Technology companies fell on concerns visa programs they use to attract employees will be affected.
Tempur Sealy International Inc., down $17.70 to $45.49
The mattress company said retailer Mattress Firm is moving to terminate its contracts with Tempur Sealy.
Newmont Mining Corp., up 59 cents to $34.97
The price of gold increased and gave mining companies a lift.
Halliburton Co., down $1.73 to $56.48
Energy companies took steep losses Monday.
Ixia, up $1.25 to $19.45
Electronic measurement technology company Keysight said it will buy the network hardware company for $19.65 per share, or $1.6 billion.