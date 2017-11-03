Where Americans found jobs: Restaurants and health care

WASHINGTON — Nov 3, 2017, 12:37 PM ET

Restaurants and bars went on a hiring spree in October as establishments that had been shuttered by hurricanes in Texas and Florida during September reopened for business last month. The category gained nearly 89,000 jobs, after having shed 98,000 in September.

Other strong sectors in October were health care and social assistance, which added nearly 34,000 jobs, and administrative and support services, which added roughly 30,000. Manufacturing gained 24,000, led by makers of durable goods like metal products, autos, and computer equipment.

On the losing end was retail, which lost 8,300 jobs, as stores big and small struggle to contend with changing shopping habits. Over the past 12 months, the sector has lost more than 65,000 jobs.

Overall, employers added a solid 261,000 jobs in October, largely reflecting a rebound from hurricanes that had temporarily depressed job gains in September. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1 percent, the lowest in nearly 17 years.

Industry (change from previous month) October 2017 September 2017 Past 12 months
Construction 11,000 11,000 187,000
Manufacturing 24,000 6,000 156,000
Retail -8,300 6,700 -65,400
Transportation, warehousing 8,400 25,100 108,100
Information (Telecom, publishing) -1,000 -3,000 -64,000
Financial services 5,000 13,000 153,000
Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 50,000 22,000 536,000
Education and health 41,000 22,000 464,000
Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 106,000 -102,000 284,000
Government 9,000 3,000 53,000
Source: Labor Department